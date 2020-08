Or Copy this URL to Share

Acierno, Patricia

"Pat"

August 28, 1933 - May 13, 2020



Our Angel On Earth Entered The Gates of Heaven. Survived by her daughters Cindy Acierno and Cathy Randleman, grandsons Mark and Michael Randleman. Preceded by her daughter Tammy Acierno. Funeral Friday, August 28th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 10:00.





