Gilmore, Patricia Ann

April 4, 1935 - May 25, 2020



Loving wife, mother, grandmother passed into eternal life at 85. Pat is survived by husband Dennis of 60 years, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grands, and preceded in death by her parents, brother, and 1 granddaughter. Private rosary, funeral, interment.





