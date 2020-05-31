Patricia Ann Gilmore
1935 - 2020
Gilmore, Patricia Ann
April 4, 1935 - May 25, 2020

Loving wife, mother, grandmother passed into eternal life at 85. Pat is survived by husband Dennis of 60 years, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grands, and preceded in death by her parents, brother, and 1 granddaughter. Private rosary, funeral, interment.


Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
