Browne, Patricia Elizabeth
Boyle
09/18/1940 - 03/28/2020
Patricia Elizabeth
Browne (Boyle) passed away on March 28, 2020 of acute myeloid leukemia. She leaves her husband John of 57 years; children, Mike, John, Jeanne, Julie, & Joe; spouses Amy, Wendy, Juventino, Chris, & Heather; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Boncelet & Barbara Stroup. She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Winifred Kennedy Boyle; brother Daniel; sisters Catherine VanArsdale and Jeanne Oldweiler, and grandson, David Browne. We take solace in knowing she is reunited with family and friends and preparing a place for us for when we meet again. Full obituary can be found at https://www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/182938/Patricia-Browne/Denver-CO. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Vitalant Blood Center.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 5, 2020