Burch, Patricia Ellen

1931 - 2020



Patricia (Pat or Patsy) Burch died Friday, April 24, 2020, just weeks after a diagnosis of cancer. She passed away in Sun City West, Arizona where she had lived for 28 years. She was 88 years old.

Patricia was born in Denver to Harry J. Burns and Dorothy F. Burns. A Colorado native (4th generation) she grew up in old Cherry Hills and was a Geneva Glen camper, Girl Scout, graduate of South High & University of Denver, Petroleum Club wife, Garden Club President, Ikebana expert and winner of a competition to design the logo for Sun City West, where she retired. A pianist, painter, cheerful-natured optimist and good sport, she was popular and dearly loved.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Roberta Nelson of Dallas. She is survived by her sister Donna Arnold of Florida, her daughter Ellen Burch of Virginia and son Brian Burch of California.

Visiting hours are Sat., May 9 from 9 to 10 am in the chapel at Olinger Crown Hill in Wheat Ridge. A graveside service to follow at 11 am.





