Falk, Patricia
Therese
Pat passed away peace- fully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry & Marie Falk, her siblings, Sister Owen Marie, Sister Marie de Lourdes, Anne Brenner, Larry Falk and Don Falk. Pat is survived by her sister-in-law Sylvia (wife of Larry), 17 adoring nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pat was born May 17, 1934 in Fort Collins, CO and subsequently moved to the Denver area where she resided all of her life. She and her sisters were avid Broncos fans. Pat attended St. Francis High School and received Bachelor and Masters degrees from Denver University. She taught at Cathedral High School for 23 years, served as a Religious Education Coordinator at Holy Family parish for 13 years and then was an Archdiocesan Housing Administrator at Marion Plaza in Denver for seven years. She proudly served as an Associate for the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth since 2001. Among her numerous other acts of community service, Pat volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital for many years.
Pat was fondly remembered through the years by former students, professional colleagues and members of the Catholic Religious Community. She touched the lives of many by her caring ways and was dearly loved by her friends and family for her goodness, her selflessness, wonderful sense of humor but most importantly, for her deep and steadfast faith.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Church at 300 S. Sherman St. starting with viewing at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Rosary and a Mass. Graveside services will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life lunch reception will be held at Wheat Ridge Recreation Center, 4005 Kipling St., Wheat Ridge, CO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Church at 300 S. Sherman St., Denver, CO 80209.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020