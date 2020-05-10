Griffith, Patricia
01/29/1933 - 05/01/2020
Pat was born in LeRoy, KS to Harold and Velma McCarthy. She lived in Topeka, KS until moving to Denver in 1963. She received her BA and MA degrees from the University of Denver. She worked for the US Geological Survey as a technical editor.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill Griffith, her children, Susan(George), Katherine(Jim Donohue) and Daniel, brother Gary(Mary) McCarthy, and grandsons Devin and Derek George. A daughter, Colleen, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude's Research Hospital.
Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.