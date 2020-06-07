Patricia "Patty" Hibdon
1943 - 2020
HIBDON, PATRICIA "PATTY"
1/13/1943 - 6/2/2020

77, of Denver. Survivors include her husband, Daniel; sons, Kerry (Susan Vondreele) Wersch and Sean (Martha ) Wersch; two step-daughters, Carolyn Landron (Randy Russell) and Stephanie (Chris) Wolff; seven grandchildren, Jared (Chandra) Wersch, Shannon Wersch, Samuel Wersch, Joseph Wersch, Seth Wersch, Avery Wolff and Hudson Wolff; brother, Theodore (Polly) Schnese; sister, Mary (Greg) Smith; three nieces, Terri Smyth-Magnus, Nicole Bruer and Emily Gronvold and many extended family members.
Services will be announced at a later time.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
