Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Holly Creek Retirement Community - Fellowship Hall
5500 E. Peakview Avenue
Centennial, CO
Patricia J. Tharp


1936 - 2019
Patricia J. Tharp Obituary
Tharp, Patricia J.
"Patty Jo"
6/7/1936 - 10/13/2019

83, loving mother, life-long artist and beloved friend returned to our Lord on October 13, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Alice Miller on June 7, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother (Edgar Miller). She attended East High School in Denver and later attended Colorado State University where she met her soulmate. Patricia married Edward H. Tharp in 1958 and they were married 57 years. Together they raised three children, Catherine J. Wilkins, Anthony E. Tharp, and Christine S. Dickhausen. She was deeply loved by her 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th, at Holly Creek Retirement Community - Fellowship Hall, 5500 E. Peakview Avenue, Centennial, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in her name to the First Presbyterian Church of Georgetown, PO Box 912, Georgetown, CO 80444 or the Georgetown Loop Railroad, PO Box 249, Georgetown, CO 80444.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 17, 2019
