I was saddened to hear about Patti’s death after her valiant battle! She has been a friend since we were in Jr Hi and High School in Evanston, IL. We kept in touch over the years even though we lived miles apart. We met up one winter day to ski on Copper Mountain, CO.

We were lucky to have our group attend several Evanston High School reunions.

We kept up with Christmas letters over 50 years! We had an email group that kept up with activities, children and grandchildren and always sent love! Patti called me earlier this month and I knew I was saying farewell. I will miss her cheerful voice and positive outlook on life. I send my love to Arlo and her large family of children and grandchildren.

Ann Turner Cleaver



Ann Cleaver

Classmate