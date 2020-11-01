James, Patricia
6/5/36 - 10/28/20
A life filled with love, compassion, and endless exuberance for all she encountered ended on October 28th, 2020. Patricia Jean James, of Denver, CO, died after a 14 year hard fought battle with cancer. She passed peacefully surrounded by the loved ones who adored her.
Patti is survived by her loving husband, Arlo F. James; her children, Brad Bartholomew and his wife Betsy and Jean Tesone and her husband Tim; and her cherished grandchildren Allison and Ian Bartholomew and Cole and Nolan Tesone and Arlo's sons, David, Michael, Peter and Richard and their children and grandchildren.
Patti was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 5, 1936 to William and Jean Pollock. She graduated from Evanston Township High School and then attended the University of Illinois where she was an Alpha Gamma Delta. She married Charles Bartholomew in 1957 and they raised their two children in New York and Littleton, CO.
Her life was marked with giving to loved ones and strangers alike. Through her church, she volunteered in Harlem, NY and she was a foster mother to three children whom she received straight from the hospital. One child, Julie, she lovingly raised for over a year. Giving her up to her adoptive parents was one of the most difficult things she ever did.
Five years after moving to Littleton, she received her RN in 1972 from Arapahoe Community College where she was honored as Student Nurse of the Year in the state of Colorado. She went on to get her BA in psychology and worked as psychiatric nurse making lifelong friends with co-workers dedicated to the mental health of her community.
In 1996 she married Arlo James. Their favorite times were spent with their families and traveling together on many trips to Mexico and other far flung locations. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren almost as much as they loved their time with her. Her steady, loving, guiding presence was cherished by all members of her family and all her many, many wonderful friends.
She was a force of nature who loved music, cooking, learning, and helping many know that they were loved and valuable. Patti was passionate about seeing that Proposition 106 was passed in 2016. She believed that there was a kinder way to die and she gave interviews and petitioned the state legislature and helped it pass with overwhelming citizen support, ensuring that people would have a choice for a more compassionate way to die.
Patti fought for equality for all people. She pulled people into her orbit, bringing them together, entertaining them and making them better for knowing her. She brought humor, love and kindness to all the lives she touched, and she will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID restrictions only immediate family invited to attend the service. Service can be viewed live at https://www.milehichurch.org/memorials/?
Donations can be made to Save the Children International, Florence Crittenton Services or Mile Hi Church - Youth and Family.