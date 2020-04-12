Home

Patricia L. Reid


1933 - 2020
Patricia L. Reid Obituary
Reid, Patricia L.
June 19, 1933 - April 5, 2020

Patricia L. Reid, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She leaves her children Mary Chase (Reid), James Reid, and Daniel Reid; spouses Timothy Chase, Randi Reid, and Jennifer Reid; grandchildren, Hannah, Margaret, Madeline, Calla, Thomas, Grayson, Beckett, and Eleanor. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Thomas Sr, and her eldest child Thomas, Jr. We take solace in knowing she is reunited with family and friends and preparing a place for us for when we meet again. Full obituary can be found by visiting HoranCares.com. Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19 the family will be holding a private service at this time. Please know that a memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020
