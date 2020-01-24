|
Hazlehurst, Patricia Marlow Cavaliere
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Patricia Marlow Cavaliere Hazlehurst, 80, passed away on Monday, December 29, 2019, while doing what she loved most - traveling with her husband John. Pat was born in Flushing, NY, on October 30, 1939, to Edward Marlow and Laura Finegan Marlow. She is survived by her loving husband, John Hazlehurst, III; her brother, Edward Marlow and his wife Elizabeth (Betsy); her sister, Mary Marlow Gallinaro and her husband Arthur Gallinaro; her brother Jeffrey Marlow; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Eugene Cavaliere; her sister, Sharon Marlow Crane; and her sister-in-law, Diane Marlow. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado Women's College in 1973. As a bank executive, Pat served in many positions over the years at United Banks of Colorado and its successors, including as bank president at United Bank of Monaco and corporate vice president. She was passionate about service and focused on banking, civic, and health care organizations. In her professional role, she was a member of the Colorado Banking Association and the International Association of Banking Women. As part of her civic volunteer work, she served on the boards of the Denver Chamber of Commerce, as a member of the City of Aurora Citizen Advisory Budget Committee, and several committees in Castle Rock, as well as the Rotary Club, and several women's organizations. Health care was her true passion and she was involved as trustee or board member on many hospital and health care association boards including: the Colorado Hospital Association, Rocky Mountain Hospital, the Visiting Nurses Association, and the Joint Planning Committee at the Rose Medical Center of Rocky Mount Hospital. Pat was a devoted Catholic and served on the finance committees or as a volunteer over the years at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Littleton, Colorado, and Queen of Peace Church in Aurora, Colorado, and St. Francis in Castle Rock. She loved encouraging and supporting her nieces and nephews, listening to symphonic music, exploring art, hosting holiday parties, and visiting family. Most recently, she especially enjoyed traveling internationally with John. Pat could always be counted on to tease a smile out of her siblings, nieces, and nephews. Each of them loved her dearly and will cherish the memory of their wonderful time with her and all the love she shared with them. Pat will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, New York alongside other family members. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Denis S. O'Conner, Inc. Funeral Home, 91-05 Beach Channel Drive, Rockaway Beach, NY 11693. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, 129-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Belle Harbor, NY 11694 at 9:45 a.m. on January 25.
