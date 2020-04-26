Meeks, Patricia Patricia Meeks, a revered teacher who instructed hundreds of students in a career that spanned six decades in public school classrooms, died on April 2, 2020. She was 91 years old. Patty, as she was known to friends, taught with exceedingly high standards, a firm grip on her classroom, and a generous sense of humor. Her students went on to become writers in Hollywood, foundation executives, medical doctors, and leaders of Colorado business and government, and many maintained contact through the last year of her life. Mrs. Meeks, as she was known in the classroom, expected the very best from her students. Believing that the best way to learn to write is to write, she tasked her students with weekly assignments and spent the majority of her evenings and weekends marking essays. In an effort to make her instruction continually relevant, she reread every classic every year she taught it; at last count, she had read Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice 42 times. She found joy in introducing her students to the literature that captures the human experience and equipping them with the skills to express their own. An English teacher and Advanced Placement Coordinator at Cherry Creek High School for more than 25 years, she was also a reader of the AP and SAT exams for several years. She taught summer school and other teachers in the evenings. After her retirement from Cherry Creek, she became a Language Arts/English supervisor for Oklahoma City Public schools. She continued teaching English at Oklahoma City Community College, and upon her return to Denver in 2006, at the Community College of Denver. Teaching well into her eighties, she especially enjoyed working with returning veterans of the Iraq and Afghan wars at the end of her career. Outside of the classroom, she was a voracious reader, completing a half dozen or more books every week in addition to newspapers and periodicals. She was an outstanding cook, remembered for her leg of lamb and Sunday family dinners. A pianist, she loved jazz, especially Etta James, and later in life took up dance. She travelled the capitols of Europe in the early 1950s, and three decades later, was awarded a year-long fellowship by the German Marshall Fund for a teacher-exchange program. She lived and taught in Glossop, England, and while there made many life-long friends. Patricia Ann Lowe Meeks was born in Enid, Oklahoma on October 21, 1928 to Henry and Veda "Gay" (Combs) Lowe. She graduated from Enid High School at the age of 16 and graduated Phillips University in 1951 at the age of 20. An artist, she attended the Kansas City Art Institute, and lived as a young woman in San Francisco. She earned a master's degree in English from the University of Colorado, and completed additional advanced course work in the field. She is survived by three children and their spouses: Mary Gay Coit (William Bruce, "WB"), Ann Meeks Gryglewicz (Steve,) and J. Robert Meeks (Stephanie); seven grandchildren, Brice, Thomas (Tenecia), Patrick, and Mary-Margaret Sullivan, and Preston, Bennett, and John Meeks; her sister-in-law Pat Lowe; and many cousins and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Lowe; sister, Marjorie Hoera; and former husbands James Meeks and Colonel Daniel Baldwin. Gifts celebrating Patty's life may be directed to The Dumb Friends League of Denver, St. Marks Church of Denver or a charity of your choice. She especially appreciated animal, nature, and educational charities.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.