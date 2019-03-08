|
|
Moritz, Patricia
Pat Moritz, age 76, died peacefully on March 7, 2019, from complications of an autoimmune disease. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on Sept. 8, 1942 to Warren Willard Hobson and Elizabeth (Coyle) Hobson. She attended high school at Merion Mercy Academy, where she excelled in science, and played field hockey and basketball. She was also active in the Philadelphia Junior World Affairs Council. Pat graduated with several university scholarship offers, but chose to follow her mother's footsteps in the Nursing profession; so she attended Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in Allentown, PA, and was a leader of her class.
Pat had a long and distinguished career in nursing, health care research, and higher education. She earned her BS and MS degrees from the Johns Hopkins University, and a PhD from the University of Maryland. She was a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, and a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She also led and participated in numerous funded research studies, and authored a large number of peer-reviewed research publications.
She began her clinical career as a specialist in maternal-child health in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Johns Hopkins Hospital, and later moved to the Washington Hospital Center in DC to help establish the first NICU there. She later served as Director of Nursing at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore.
Pat's growing interest in health care research led her to join the Division of Nursing at the US Dept. of Health & Human Services, where she and her colleagues directed the initial funding for evidence-based "outcomes" research at US universities and health care centers. She then continued this work as one of the founding staff members of the National Institute of Nursing Research at the National Institutes of Health. While at NIH, she also was appointed to the National Science Foundation/Institute of Medicine's panel on the national nursing shortage, and served on NIH consulting groups to improve health care in Nigeria and India.
In the final phase of her career, she joined the faculty of the College of Nursing at the University of Colorado in 1996, and subsequently served as the Dean of the college until her retirement in 2012. During her tenure there, she also helped to establish the Nurse-Family Partnership program, which is now an independent nonprofit organization that assists low-income, first-time mothers. Pat also found a way to remain on CU's Anschutz medical campus for a while longer, because she arranged to donate her remains to the university for medical education and research.
Pat was a great lover and patron of the arts and personally excelled in fiber arts, and she exhibited her work with the DC Handweavers Guild at the Torpedo Factory galleries in Alexandria, VA. She also loved the outdoors and joined her husband Frank in foreign travel, skiing trips, and numerous whitewater boating adventures. She is survived by her husband Frank in Westminster, and her daughter Elizabeth Irwin, her son-in-law John Irwin, and her awesome grandson Alex Irwin in Broomfield, CO.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life at Smith Hall on the campus of Covenant Village of Colorado in Westminster at 2:00pm on Saturday, March 16th. In lieu of sending flowers or other expressions of sympathy and support, Pat asked that donations be made in her name to the Friends of Nursing, P.O. Box 735, Englewood, CO 80151, or at http://www.thefon.org/donate.php , to provide scholarships for future generations of nurses.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019