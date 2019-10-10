Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rockland Community Church
17 S Mt Vernon Country Club Rd
Golden, CO 80401
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rockland Community Church
17 S. Mt Vernon Country Club Rd.
Golden, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Morrisette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Morrisette


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Morrisette Obituary
Morrisette, Patricia

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Patricia Morrisette passed away after fighting the good fight, at the age of 86. Pat was born on March 24, 1933 in Bedford, IN to Carl and Florence Stapp. On August 7, 1953 she married James E. Morrisette. They raised three children, Michael, David and Ann. Pat loved adventure, flowers, laughter and tea parties, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends (and she had a lot). Pat was preceded in death by her father Carl and her mother Florence, her sisters Helen Harris and Jeanette Holmes and brother Gene Stapp. She is survived by her husband Jim, her children, Mike, Dave and Annie, her brother Jack, her sisters-in-law Linda Staples and Ellen Lee, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Rockland Community Church, 17 S. Mt Vernon Country Club Rd., Golden, CO at 11am. Donations in Pat's honor may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at donate.themmrf.org.
She will be dearly missed.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.