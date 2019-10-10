|
|
Morrisette, Patricia
On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Patricia Morrisette passed away after fighting the good fight, at the age of 86. Pat was born on March 24, 1933 in Bedford, IN to Carl and Florence Stapp. On August 7, 1953 she married James E. Morrisette. They raised three children, Michael, David and Ann. Pat loved adventure, flowers, laughter and tea parties, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends (and she had a lot). Pat was preceded in death by her father Carl and her mother Florence, her sisters Helen Harris and Jeanette Holmes and brother Gene Stapp. She is survived by her husband Jim, her children, Mike, Dave and Annie, her brother Jack, her sisters-in-law Linda Staples and Ellen Lee, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Rockland Community Church, 17 S. Mt Vernon Country Club Rd., Golden, CO at 11am. Donations in Pat's honor may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at donate.themmrf.org.
She will be dearly missed.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019