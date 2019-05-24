Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Denver
5225 W 80th Ave #C1
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 427-5140
For more information about
Patricia Schumann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Golden
1500 Ford St.
Golden, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Schumann


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Schumann Obituary
Schumann, Patricia
Ann
1/31/1935 - 5/15/2019

Born January 31,1935 in Denver, Colorado. Departed May 15, 2019 Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Schumann. Survived her brother Norman (Lois), her son Robert (Kelli), granddaughters Kayla (Jared), Lindsay (Adam) and Morgan, and her great granddaughter Emerson.
A memorial Service and reception will be held June 1st, 2019 at 11am at the First United Methodist Church of Golden, 1500 Ford St., Golden, CO 80401.
Published in Denver Post from May 24 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now