Schumann, Patricia
Ann
1/31/1935 - 5/15/2019
Born January 31,1935 in Denver, Colorado. Departed May 15, 2019 Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Schumann. Survived her brother Norman (Lois), her son Robert (Kelli), granddaughters Kayla (Jared), Lindsay (Adam) and Morgan, and her great granddaughter Emerson.
A memorial Service and reception will be held June 1st, 2019 at 11am at the First United Methodist Church of Golden, 1500 Ford St., Golden, CO 80401.
Published in Denver Post from May 24 to May 26, 2019