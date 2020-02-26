|
|
Shutto, Patricia
03/16/1942 - 02/24/2020
Patricia was born in Alamosa, CO to Lucy and Mike Martinez. She moved to Denver after graduating high school. She attended nursing school and was an Orthopedic Nurse at Lutheran Hospital and went on to work in the accounting dept. at Leprino Foods until retirement. Pat is survived by daughter, Michelle Aguayo; sons, Marc Shutto and Chris (Nicole) Shutto, all of Denver; 10 grandchildren and many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Mass, Friday 2/28 beginning at 2 pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Ave., Arvada.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020