Barron, Patrick "Pat"
01/04/1956 - 04/11/2019
It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved Pat passed away on April 11, 2019. Pat was a great father, husband, brother and friend to literally hundreds of people. He loved to laugh, take photos, golf & coach hockey at DCC, ski, and spend time at Grand Lake with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Ginya, and his three children, Colleen, Kevin and Molly.
Funeral Services will be held on April 24, 2019: Mass at 10am at Most Precious Blood.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to "I Am ALS". Every dollar you donate at iamals.org/donate will go directly to support research to find a cure.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019