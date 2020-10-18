Clark, Patrick

1931 - 2020



Patrick Clark (Pat), 88, passed away peacefully August 12, 2020 in Loveland, CO from complications with ALS and Covid-19. Pat will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Donna Lee Clark of Loveland; children: Debbie Catbagan of Denver, Cathie (husband Frank Alberico) of Salt Lake City, UT and Julie (husband Dan Kingery) of Centennial; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. Pat was born in Winfield, KS. He was employed by Martin Marietta/Lockheed Martin, Melody Homes and US Homes. Pat enjoyed pheasant and quail hunting with his beloved Brittany Spaniels. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Parish Knights of Columbus Hall, 1730 West 12th Street, Loveland, CO 80537. An inurnment will follow the Mass at Loveland Burial Park, CO HWY 287, 1702 Cleveland Ave. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the ALS Assoc. Rocky Mountain Chapter, 10855 Dover St, Ste 500, Westminster CO 80021.





