Gutierrez, Patrick
08/09/1941 - 09/17/2019
With family and friends at his side, Patrick "Smiley" Leonard Gutierrez passed away peacefully at his Golden, CO, home on 9/17/2019. He was born in Segundo, CO to Patricio and Florence Gutierrez. He graduated from Primero High School and went on to earn a degree in business administration. Pat wore many hats in his lifetime. He is a Marine (Semper Fi). As a Vietnam war veteran, he sustained grenade injuries from hostile forces while in Phu Bai, Vietnam. He earned the Purple Heart for his bravery. Pat was a life-time member of the organization. As a restaurateur, he owned and operated Gator Magoon's BBQ Restaurant in Denver. Pat was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos, consistently holding season tickets for over 52 years. Pat was a card-carrying member of a local Texas Hold-em group that played weekly. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 55 years, daughter Pam Fuller (Brad) of Longmont CO, grandchildren, Cydnee and Shayd Fuller, Kayla Hamblin (Chad) and great-grandson Ryker, sister Sylvia Gutierrez (Joe) , nieces, nephews and a large group of friends. Pat is preceded in death by his son Michael Patrick Gutierrez. In lieu of flowers, Pat requested donations be made in his memory to the (), PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250. Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9am, service will follow at 10:00am both at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary Chapel of Peace. Interment will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:15 AM at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, staging area C.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019