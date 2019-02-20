|
92, of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away on February 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Higgins. He is survived by his children, Maurice (Margaret) Higgins, Helen (Mike) Stover, John Higgins, Kathy Higgins, Patrick (Sandi) Higgins and Betty Smith; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-7 PM with Rosary at 7 PM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 West 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado 80003. Funeral Mass is on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Spirit of Christ Catholic Community, 7400 West 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado 80003. Interment is at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 20, 2019