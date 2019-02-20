Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
7577 West 80th Avenue
Arvada, CO
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
7577 West 80th Avenue
Arvada, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Spirit of Christ Catholic Community
7400 West 80th Avenue
Arvada, CO
View Map
92, of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away on February 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Higgins. He is survived by his children, Maurice (Margaret) Higgins, Helen (Mike) Stover, John Higgins, Kathy Higgins, Patrick (Sandi) Higgins and Betty Smith; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-7 PM with Rosary at 7 PM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 West 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado 80003. Funeral Mass is on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Spirit of Christ Catholic Community, 7400 West 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado 80003. Interment is at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 20, 2019
