Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Episcopal Church
6190 E. Quincy Ave.
Cherry Hills Village, CO
View Map
1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick J. Lynch Obituary
Lynch, Patrick J.
07/25/1994 - 03/31/2019

Patrick J. Lynch, beloved son of Daniel C. and Rosemary M. Lynch and brother of Alison K. Lynch, died tragically and unexpectedly March 31, 2019. A wonderfully witty, smart, loving and talented man with many friends, hopes and aspirations, he is survived by his parents, his sister, maternal grandparents Gary and Linda Brockway, paternal grandmother Connie Lynch, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Daniel C. Lynch, Sr., and grandmother, Katherine J. Lynch.
Service will be held Monday, April 8th at 10:00am. St. Gabriel the Archangel Episcopal Church, 6190 E. Quincy Ave., Cherry Hills Village. Reception will follow.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019
