Monaghan, Patsy Fee O'Rourke
On July 27, Patsy Fee O'Rourke Monaghan snuck off to a loud, joyful reunion of family and friends in eternity. There she was eagerly greeted by Jesus, her Savior; Stephen John Monaghan, her husband, and Megan Monaghan Durkin (Dennis), her daughter; Dr. & Mrs Donald H. O'Rourke, her mother and father; Donald and Sheila O'Rourke, her brother and sister; and a whole happy mess of pals who are delighted to be with her again.
Thomas P. O'Rourke, who survives her, greatly misses his big sister but is no where near ready to join her party.
Her surviving children, Tim (Isabel), Rory (Ellen), Mary (the late Larry Peterson), Kitty (Larry Kucharik), and Elisabeth are all deeply sad for her passing, but grateful beyond words for the great gift of being her kids. Her seven grandchildren and thirty-one great grandchildren will remember her as a proud, laughing, twinkly-eyed smiler who loved and treasured each of them.
And if you knew Patsy, she probably loved and treasured you, too.
A celebration of Patsy's life will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 10a.m. at Good Shepard Catholic Church, 2626 E 7th Ave. Pkwy, Denver, CO 80206. A reception will follow, location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, be nice to each other. And consider a donation to the Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry St., Ste. 700, Denver, CO 80246.
