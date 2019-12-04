Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Emanuel
51 Grape Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patti Sandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patti Sandler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patti Sandler Obituary
Sandler, Patti

Patti Marsico Sandler, Cherry Hills Village. Wife of Bill Sandler. Mother of Amy (Ben) Kovler, Jonathan (Erin) Marsico, and Molly (Ari) Klein. Daughter of Phyllis and the late Stanley Averch & the late Marvin Ellis. Sister of Craig (Mirelle) Averch & Douglas (Julie) Averch. Grandmother of Samantha and Alexandra Kovler, Jordan and Joshua Marsico, & Julian Klein. Service, Friday, 10:00am, Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape Street. Interment Emanuel Cemetery (within Fairmount). Contributions to PCD Foundation, www.pcdfoundation.org
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patti's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldman Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -