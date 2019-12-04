|
Sandler, Patti
Patti Marsico Sandler, Cherry Hills Village. Wife of Bill Sandler. Mother of Amy (Ben) Kovler, Jonathan (Erin) Marsico, and Molly (Ari) Klein. Daughter of Phyllis and the late Stanley Averch & the late Marvin Ellis. Sister of Craig (Mirelle) Averch & Douglas (Julie) Averch. Grandmother of Samantha and Alexandra Kovler, Jordan and Joshua Marsico, & Julian Klein. Service, Friday, 10:00am, Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape Street. Interment Emanuel Cemetery (within Fairmount). Contributions to PCD Foundation, www.pcdfoundation.org
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019