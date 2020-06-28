Patty Spivack-Paul
1960 - 2020
Spivack-Paul, Patty
7/8/1960 - 6/22/2020

Born July 8, 1960, died June 22, 2020 after a long and immensely brave struggle with multiple illnesses.
Survived by loving husband Warren Paul and loving son Jason Spivack, Mother Bette Murphy, Sisters Cyndi Murphy and Deb Marino, Brother James Patrick Murphy, and many nieces and nephews.
Master Cosmetician, Regional Sales Manager, retired business owner, and generous friend to all. She could sell anything to anybody.
Her pain is finally done.
The best memorial to Patty, definitely in lieu of flowers, is to donate to the Patty Paul fund of the Cancer League of Colorado (CancerLeague.org), where she was an active member.
Memorial service Wednesday, July 1st at 2:00 p.m. at Horan & McConaty, 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial, Please wear a mask if attending the service. Visit HoranCares.com for the Zoom link.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
