Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Front Range Christian School
6657 W. Ottawa Avenue
Littleton, CO
Paul Adair Carter


1937 - 2019
Paul Adair Carter Obituary
Carter, Paul Adair
April 29, 1937 - September 10, 2019

Paul Adair Carter, 82, surrounded by family and dear friends departed on his final flight to our Lord, September 10, 2019 after a ten year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Beloved husband, father, papa, and dear friend, he is now reunited with his high school sweetheart Clarelaine (all one word!). He leaves behind his loving son Jeffrey (Jean), grandchildren Ryan, Ricky, J.C., and Christian, loving son Michael (Nanci), grandchildren Marissa, Cody, and Samantha, great grandchildren Lyla Lou and Elijah, and adoring daughter Michelle, grandchildren Zachary, Alexandra, and Nicole.
Decorated Naval Aviator, Commander in the United States Navy, he bravely and proudly flew A1H Skyraider Attack Aircraft (SPADS) off the USS Ticonderoga and served with distinction.
His love for flying continued with a 31 year career with United Airlines flying DC-8's, B-727's, B-767's, DC-10's, and B-747's, retiring as a Captain on the B-747.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Front Range Christian School, 6657 W. Ottawa Avenue, Littleton, Colorado, 80128. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Denver Hospice, for their compassionate and gracious care, is greatly appreciated.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019
