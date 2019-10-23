|
|
Motzkus, Paul D.
October 18, 2019
Paul D. Motzkus, DDS, age 81, passed away peacefully October 18, 2019 at home with his family at his side. He was married to Bonnie Motzkus for 58 years. He will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren and two sisters. Service will be held at Brentwood Methodist Church, 1899 S. Irving Street, Denver, Colorado 80219, on October 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow upstairs in church. Parking available in the back of the church. A private burial will be at Fort Logan at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to National Sports Center for the Disabled at nscd.org. When donating, please indicate the donation is in memory of Paul Motzkus so the donation will go to the Winter Park Ski program. This is a program he loved dearly. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 23, 2019