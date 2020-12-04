Cooper, Paul Douglas
07/22/1941 - 11/17/2020
Paul D. Cooper, 79, of Denver, CO passed away on Tues. 11/17/20. Mr. Cooper was an All-City and All-State athlete in swimming and football at South High before receiving a scholarship to the University of Michigan and being a part of the Michigan NCAA championship swim team in 1961. He graduated from Hastings Law School before returning to CO and practicing trial law for more than 50 years in Denver. He is survived by sons Dean and Richard, daughter Natanya, step-son Ari Aal, and step-daughter Shoshana Aal. Complete Obituary available at www.horancares.com/obituary/Paul-Cooper
. Celebrate Paul's life with his Family on December 11th at 3:00pm at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd.