1/
Paul Douglas Cooper
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cooper, Paul Douglas
07/22/1941 - 11/17/2020

Paul D. Cooper, 79, of Denver, CO passed away on Tues. 11/17/20. Mr. Cooper was an All-City and All-State athlete in swimming and football at South High before receiving a scholarship to the University of Michigan and being a part of the Michigan NCAA championship swim team in 1961. He graduated from Hastings Law School before returning to CO and practicing trial law for more than 50 years in Denver. He is survived by sons Dean and Richard, daughter Natanya, step-son Ari Aal, and step-daughter Shoshana Aal. Complete Obituary available at www.horancares.com/obituary/Paul-Cooper. Celebrate Paul's life with his Family on December 11th at 3:00pm at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Blvd.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved