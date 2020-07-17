Page, Paul Francis



Long time Evergreen resident and Denver Post copy editor Paul Francis Page passed away on July 11, 2020 at the age of 86 in Clearwater, Florida. He was a resident of the Evergreen community from 1965 until he retired to Florida in 1997. Paul was born March 9, 1934, in Cheboygan Michigan on the family farm, the oldest of seven. The family moved to Dearborn when Paul was a young boy. Paul graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Detroit where he had played football. He then attended University of Detroit, putting himself through school, working at one of the automobile plants.

On October 20, 1956, Paul married the love of his life Dolores Mae Warner. They were married for 48 years until her death in 2004. They resided together in Michigan and Ohio. Eventually moving to Colorado when Paul obtained employment at the newspaper in Montrose, Colorado. They then moved to Denver in 1964, where Paul started working for the Denver Catholic Register. In 1966 Paul began working for the Rocky Mountain News as a copy editor. He stayed with the News until 1972 and then began working for the Denver Post as a copy editor until he retired in 1996. Paul was well liked and respected by his peers and co-workers.

In August 1965, while residing on N. Turkey Creek Rd., Paul and Dolores brought home the first of their four children: Paula Angela. Jamie Joseph was welcomed January 1967; Peter Christopher in 1969, and Susan Marie in 1972. In January 1966, the family moved to their home on Chinook Circle of N. Turkey Creek Rd., where the remained until 1997. Paul and the family were active members of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Paul loved living in the Rocky Mountains. He loved exploring the state that had captured his heart and showing his kids its the beauty. But his home was always Evergreen and his family was everything to him. Paul never met a stranger and would help anybody any way that he could, whether with a few dollars, a ride somewhere or bringing them home for a hearty home-cooked meal. He was wicked smart, and always seemed to know all the answers when watching "Jeopardy." Paul had three favorite places: his family's cabin in Northern Michigan, his property near Jefferson, Colorado, and anywhere his beloved wife Dolores was. His favorite song was Rocky Mountain High by John Denver, and he was a devout Broncos fan.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde H. and Lillian (Fenlon) Page, his wife, Dolores, and granddaughter Jaime Irene Page. He is survived by his four brothers Richard (Patricia Broughton Page), Leonard (Susan Joseph), William, Raymond, his two sisters, Patricia, and Peggy; his four children Paula (Page) Trigg, Jamie Page, Peter Page, and Susan (Page) Threlkeld; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paul will be buried next to his Dolores in Colorado Springs. Due to COVID and CDC guidelines there will be no funeral nor memorial at this time.





