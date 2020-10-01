Hickey, Paul

1/16/1957 - 9/27/2020



Denver, Co. - Paul L. Hickey passed away suddenly on September 27, 2020 in Eagle, Co. He was 63 years old.



Paul was born on January 16, 1957 in Glens Falls, NY to John Hickey and Mary Irving Hickey. He was the third of seven children. Raised in Loudonville, NY, a suburb of Albany, he attended high school at Suffield Academy in Connecticut and went on to college at the University of Denver, where he received a bachelor's degree in Economics in 1980.



Paul married Susan Keller at St. Catharine Church in Spring Lake, NJ in 1985 and they had three children together, a daughter, Maeve, and twin boys, William and Patrick. A dedicated family man, Paul often said the greatest gift of his life was the day he became a father. Paul and Susan moved to Shrewsbury, NJ in 1987, where they lived for 20 years while raising their family. He coached several of his children's youth sports teams and always looked forward to summertime swim meets and parent-child golf tournaments at Rumson Country Club, where he was a member for several years.



Paul enjoyed a successful 25-year career on Wall Street, working with firms such as Cantor Fitzgerald and Lehman Brothers. He worked in downtown Manhattan during the 9/11 attacks and retired from banking shortly thereafter to spend more time with his family. He moved briefly to Chapel Hill, NC before settling in Denver, CO in 2012. In recent years, Paul worked independently as a Caregiver and Estate Manger, during which he developed a sterling reputation and was highly sought-after.



Paul was a renaissance man with many passions including golf, photography, music, cooking and the outdoors. One of his favorite places on earth was Lake Placid, NY, where he made lifelong memories both as a child and later on with his own family. He was equally happy on the beach or in the mountains, and he found great joy in photographing beautiful landscapes, but his favorite subjects were always his kids. He loved to entertain and was never happier than when he was surrounded by family and friends in the kitchen. Paul had an infectious laugh, a wicked sense of humor and an iconic smile. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



His father, John Hickey, predeceases him. He is survived by his former wife Susan Hickey (Naples, FL); daughter Maeve DeMatteis, her husband Alex DeMatteis and their two children Wesley and Shea (Manhasset, NY), the grandchildren Paul adored; son William Hickey (New York City); son Patrick Hickey and fiancée Erin Connell (Little Silver, NJ); mother Mary Hickey (Denver, CO), and his siblings Mary Beth and partner Jim Walker (New York), John and wife Mimi, Peter and wife Lyn, Matthew and wife Jeralyn, Daniel and wife Michelle (all of Denver, CO) and Ryan (Missoula, MT); and 11 nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.



The funeral will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Jesuit Retreat House in Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:



The Sacred Heart Jesuit Retreat House

4801 N. Highway 67

Sedalia, CO 80135

(303) 688-4198





