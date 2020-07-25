1/1
Paul Hunt
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hunt, Paul
Andrew
August 3, 1946 - July 12, 2020

Paul was born in Blackhills, Colorado on August 3, 1946 and suddenly passed away in Littleton, Colorado on July 12, 2020. He started his career as a carpet installer at the age of 17. He loved bowling, pool, music, car races, gambling, traveling and most important spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his son Brian and family, daughter Crystal "Eugene," 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother Richard, sister Jane Riggs, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He is preceded by his father James, mother Mary, 4 brothers, 4 sisters and great grandson Jonathan.
Please join us for a celebration of life at The Mirage Sports Bar at 8340 W. Coalmine Ave., Littleton, CO 80123 on August 1, 2020 at 4 pm. Due to covid we are restricted from providing food but the bar can still take orders. Please be advised to bring a mask and be prepared to be seated with 8 or less people at a table.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
The Mirage Sports Bar
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved