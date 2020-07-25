Hunt, Paul

Andrew

August 3, 1946 - July 12, 2020



Paul was born in Blackhills, Colorado on August 3, 1946 and suddenly passed away in Littleton, Colorado on July 12, 2020. He started his career as a carpet installer at the age of 17. He loved bowling, pool, music, car races, gambling, traveling and most important spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his son Brian and family, daughter Crystal "Eugene," 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother Richard, sister Jane Riggs, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He is preceded by his father James, mother Mary, 4 brothers, 4 sisters and great grandson Jonathan.

Please join us for a celebration of life at The Mirage Sports Bar at 8340 W. Coalmine Ave., Littleton, CO 80123 on August 1, 2020 at 4 pm. Due to covid we are restricted from providing food but the bar can still take orders. Please be advised to bring a mask and be prepared to be seated with 8 or less people at a table.





