Paul J. Lautenbach
1959 - 2020
Lautenbach, Paul J.
12/30/1959 - 11/12/2020

We are saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father, uncle, and brother, Paul J. Lautenbach, passed away on November 12, 2020. He was born December 30, 1959, in Billings, Montana. The Lautenbach family moved to Golden, CO in 1962 where he lived until he attended the University of Colorado Boulder. He graduated with a degree in Civil Structural Engineering in 1982, obtained his Professional Engineering License in 1986 and completed his Master's Degree in Market Strategy in 2000. Paul had a successful engineering career working for Stanley Structures, Walker Parking, Jacobs, Rocky Mountain Prestress and finally as the Director of Technical Operations for Wells Concrete in Denver. Paul met the love of his life, Linda, at Walker Parking; Paul and Linda married in 2000. An avid golfer, Paul was a member of Meridian Golf Club.
Paul will be forever missed by Linda, and his children: Kylee, Charlie and Shelley. He is also survived by his parents Chuck and Colleen Lautenbach and his sister Kay Christie (Bill).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either The Eye Tumor Research Foundation: https://www.etrf.org/ or A Living Tribute to plant a tree in his memory: https://shop.alivingtribute.org/collections/a-living-tribute/products/community-tree-planting. Due to the COVID surge in Colorado, the family will honor Paul in a private memorial service at Seven Stones Botanical Gardens Cemetery where Paul's ashes will be interned.




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Just now learning the sad news about Paul. I remember many fun summers at Applewood Athletic Club with Paul. He was quite the swimmer! Many prayers of love, comfort and healing from the Cassel family.
Karen Cassel
Friend
