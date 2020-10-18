1/1
Paul Michael Sperry
1962 - 2020
Sperry, Paul Michael
01/15/1962 - 08/09/2020

Paul Michael Sperry, of Loveland, CO, born in Denver on January 15, 1962, passed away on August 9, 2020. Father of Ryan and Michael; son of Walter E. and Selma Sperry of Arvada; brother of Paige S. Williams of Cadiz KY., Walter T. Sperry, Houston TX., Elizabeth Richard, Littleton, CO., Theresa Sperry, Denver, CO and Matthew Sperry, Lakewood, CO. Attended Oberon Junior High School, Pomona High School and Colorado State University. Field of specialty was Systems Administrator. Private Rosary and Funeral Mass were held on August 31, 2020




Published in Denver Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
