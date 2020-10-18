Sperry, Paul Michael01/15/1962 - 08/09/2020Paul Michael Sperry, of Loveland, CO, born in Denver on January 15, 1962, passed away on August 9, 2020. Father of Ryan and Michael; son of Walter E. and Selma Sperry of Arvada; brother of Paige S. Williams of Cadiz KY., Walter T. Sperry, Houston TX., Elizabeth Richard, Littleton, CO., Theresa Sperry, Denver, CO and Matthew Sperry, Lakewood, CO. Attended Oberon Junior High School, Pomona High School and Colorado State University. Field of specialty was Systems Administrator. Private Rosary and Funeral Mass were held on August 31, 2020