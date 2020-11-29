1/1
Paul Norton Herrmann
1953 - 2020
Herrmann, Paul Norton
November 6, 1953 - November 17, 2020

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Paul Norton Herrmann passed away, 11 days after his 67th birthday. He was a loving husband to Karen and devoted father to his three children, Chris, and twin daughters - Lily and Thyra. Paul lost a courageous nine-year battle to cancer while surrounded by his family.

Paul was born on November 6th, 1953 in Hatfield, Massachusetts to Carl B. Herrmann and Helen K. Proctor Herrmann. After attending Tilton School in New Hampshire, he packed up and moved west to attend the University of Denver. At DU he played lacrosse and soccer before graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. On December 20, 1992 he married Karen M. Wolfe Herrmann.

Paul loved his mini coopers, the DU Men's Lacrosse team, and attending DU Hockey games. He enjoyed fly-fishing, hiking, watching his children's lacrosse games, skiing, fresh garden tomatoes, and watching birds in his backyard.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Karen, his three children, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held this coming summer in Denver. Donations in Paul's name may be sent to the University of Denver's Men's Lacrosse Team.

His family has created a Facebook page named 'In Memory of Paul Herrmann' where you can share photos and memories of his life. You may also share condolences at HoranCares.com No memory or comment is to small to share.




Published in Denver Post from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Memories & Condolences
