Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Paul R. Chavez Jr.


Chavez, Paul R. Jr.

Paul R. Chavez Jr., 61, of Denver, CO, passed away on June 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Elaine, son Tiger (Rhiannon), daughter Michelle (Michael), sons Royce, Nicholas & Andres, daughter Vanessa, grandchildren Kyla, Paul IV, Elyias, Julianna & Eva, great granddaughter Mila, siblings Debbie, Nicky, Carl (Christina), Audra (Norman), Kevin & Melissa, sister-in-law Lisa and numerous nephews & nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul & Kurla and siblings Sharon, Steve, Andy & Jason. Rosary 11am, Funeral Mass with interment to follow, 11:30am, Thur. June 20th, Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel at Mt Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge 80033.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019
