Rosenberg, PaulPaul Rosenberg, 69, Englewood; Husband of Andrea Rosenberg; Father of Eric (Jennifer) Rosenberg and Dr. Ashley (Adam Shustak) Rosenberg; Brother of JoAnn Larson; Grandfather of Sophie, Mila and Charlie Rosenberg; Also survived by many friends and family; Service will take place on Thursday, October 1 at 2PM, and will be available at Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel; Memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.