|
|
Bohte, Paul S.
Sept 6, 1932 - December 12, 2019
Paul S. Bohte, 87, passed away on December 12, 2019. Services will be held on Wed, December 18 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Northglenn, CO. There will be a 10am Rosary and 10:30am Funeral Mass. Paul will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Catholic Charities USA 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. (703) 549-1390 or 1(800) 919-9338. https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019