Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Northglenn, CO
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Northglenn, CO
Bohte, Paul S.
Sept 6, 1932 - December 12, 2019

Paul S. Bohte, 87, passed away on December 12, 2019. Services will be held on Wed, December 18 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Northglenn, CO. There will be a 10am Rosary and 10:30am Funeral Mass. Paul will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Catholic Charities USA 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. (703) 549-1390 or 1(800) 919-9338. https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019
