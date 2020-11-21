1/1
Paul S. Jensen
1962 - 2020
Jensen, Paul S.
December 3, 1962 - November 11, 2020

Paul Jensen, born in Golden, Colorado and attended Wheat Ridge High School, Middlebury College, and Boston University School of Law. He was an attorney in Boston and Nantucket. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Roy Jensen and Margaret JoAn Hildebrand Jensen and survived by his loving wife, Cecil Barron Jensen; three wonderful daughters, Claire, Carlisle, and Grace; his brother, Mark, and many relatives and friends across the U.S. and Canada. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital or the Artists Association of Nantucket.


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
