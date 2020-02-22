|
|
Coleman, Paul Stephen
3/4/1933 - 2/11/2020
Retired superintendent of schools in Black Hawk, CO, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judy, and four children, Stephen of Johnstown CO, Jamie (Chuck) Laufle of Ridgway, CO, Carrie (Anthony) Barrios of Long Beach, CA and Russell (Jeni) of Fruita, CO. Paul chose cremation, and a Celebration of Life will be held on May 30, 2020 at noon at Gilpin County School in Black Hawk.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020