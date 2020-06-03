Wertz, Paul
January 25, 1951 - May 24, 2020
Paul George Wertz, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Juel. He is survived by: wife, Sarah; daughters, Jessica and Elizabeth; adoring grandkids, and sister, Etta. Private services held.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 8, 2020.