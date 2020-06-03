Paul Wertz
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wertz, Paul
January 25, 1951 - May 24, 2020

Paul George Wertz, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Juel. He is survived by: wife, Sarah; daughters, Jessica and Elizabeth; adoring grandkids, and sister, Etta. Private services held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved