Burger, Paula
Paula Burger of Denver and a Holocaust Survivor; wife of Sam Burger; mother of Susan Grauer, Freda (Dr. Jerry) Miklin, Steven (Alisa) Zapiler & Robbyn Burger; Sister of Isaac (Zahava) Koll & Fay (Ira) Brenner; grandmother of Jessica, Michael Zev (Kelli), Alex, Daniel, Rebecca, Zachary, Jason, Sarah (Zachary Tomlinson) & Aaron; great-grandmother of Kaia. Service, Sunday, 12:30pm, BMH-BJ. Interment Mount Nebo Cemetery. Contributions to The Holocaust Awareness Institute at the Center for Judaic Studies at The University of Denver
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019