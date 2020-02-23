Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220

Paulette Webb


1942 - 2020
Paulette Webb Obituary
Webb, Paulette
11/02/1942 - 02/17/2020

77, of Arvada. Preceded in death by her father, Neil Skau Jr.; mother, Emma Skau, and husband, Jack Webb. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Angela Craven; brothers, Mark (Lori) Skau, Neil Skau; sister, Juliette Kroekel; nieces, Andrea Kroekel, Valerie (Troy) Whitney, and Emma Skau; great-nieces, Maddilyn Griffis, Kaylee Whitney and other family members including Ash Whitney, Louis Ruhlin, and Matt Mine. Rosary, followed by Memorial Mass, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, beginning at 10:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020
