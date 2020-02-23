|
Webb, Paulette
11/02/1942 - 02/17/2020
77, of Arvada. Preceded in death by her father, Neil Skau Jr.; mother, Emma Skau, and husband, Jack Webb. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Angela Craven; brothers, Mark (Lori) Skau, Neil Skau; sister, Juliette Kroekel; nieces, Andrea Kroekel, Valerie (Troy) Whitney, and Emma Skau; great-nieces, Maddilyn Griffis, Kaylee Whitney and other family members including Ash Whitney, Louis Ruhlin, and Matt Mine. Rosary, followed by Memorial Mass, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, beginning at 10:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020