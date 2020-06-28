Pauline Buffo
1922 - 2020
Buffo, Pauline
April 8, 1922 - June 19, 2020

Pauline "Polly" Buffo, 98, of Lakewood, passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born in South Bend, Indiana on April 8, 1922, to George and Elise Troeger. She graduated from Central High School in 1940, then attended 2 years of college in Indiana. Pauline worked in Washington D.C. in the Legal Department of the Department of National Park Services for three years, she then moved to Denver, Colorado with her widowed mother. In 1957, she married Martin Andrea Buffo of Louisville, Colorado.
Pauline is preceded in death by her husband Martin, who passed away in 2017 and her son, Mark Brian Buffo who passed away in 2008. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Carole (Buffo) Wilson; her son-in-law, Austin Wilson and her grandson, Kyle.
Due to Covid-19, the service for Pauline will be postponed until spring or fall of 2021, details will be made available when the date has been decided.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or to the Alzheimer's research.




Published in Denver Post from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
