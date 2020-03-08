|
|
Lehr, Pauline
Pauline Lehr slipped away peacefully on October 12th, 2019, just eleven days before her 103rd birthday. Pauline was born in Windsor, Colorado, the oldest of the five children born to Peter and Katherine ("Katie") Stoll. Her brothers were Harold, Reinhold, and Albert; the youngest sibling was her sister, Ruth, with whom she was especially close. Pauline graduated from Windsor High School in 1934, after which she moved to Denver to put herself through business college. In 1941, she married Jerry Lehr, also from Windsor, and they had three children: Paula (Judy), Ronald, and David. Throughout their careers, both Pauline and Jerry worked extremely hard, especially during the war years. And, as a woman, Pauline was way ahead of her time as a full-time working mother. Except for taking short breaks when her children were born, she worked full-time from the 1930s until she retired in 1982 from the Denver Planning Office, where she worked as the office administrator. In the 1960's she and Jerry were instrumental in the founding of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia (AHSGR), which is now an international organization. In addition to serving on the board of the Denver Chapter of AHSGR, they attended - for many years - the annual ASHGR conventions, where they enjoyed seeing their many friends from all over the US. They were also lifetime members of the Salem United Church of Christ in Denver. After retirement they traveled extensively together in Europe, the Far East, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada as well as in the U.S. They also enjoyed time spent at their cabin, "Sorgenfrei," near Grand Lake. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary before Jerry passed away in 2005. Pauline is survived by her brother, Harold (age 99), her three children, three grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Remembrances may sent to the Denver Metro Chapter, c/o ASHGR, 631 D Street, Lincoln, NE 68502 or to the Salem United Church of Christ, 5300 E. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80222.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 22, 2020