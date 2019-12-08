|
O'Dell, Pauline Marie
Pauline M. O'Dell (Jackson), age 96, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, was born in Richmond, MO on August 10, 1923 and passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Pauline was best known for her one-of-a-kind handmade wedding gowns, her love of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, her homemade Thanksgiving dinners and taking great pride in always looking her best, usually with a little sparkle. You could often find her holding a fishing pole off her brother's boat or in her garden with flowers up to her knees. Pauline worked in an ammunition factory during World War 2 where she met her first love, Norman W. O'Dell. Pauline was always happy to see everyone and, no matter what, you left knowing that you were loved by her. She loved her family fiercely and dedicated her life to them.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Nancy) granddaughters, Christina (Robert) and Heather (Thomas) and great-grandchildren, Roman, Emmarie, Madeleine and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and William Jackson, her first husband, Norman W. O'Dell (d.1987), second husband, Roland Jones (d.2012), her beloved brother, John T. Jackson and many relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Westside. Internment will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Fort Logan Cemetery, Denver, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 8, 2019