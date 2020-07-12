1/
Pauline Ross
1924 - 2020
Ross , Pauline

Born the 9th of 10 children, on 20 October 1924, to Marie and Gabriel Berkheim in Union Co. Pauline Ross-Brungardt went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020, at the age of 95. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator for 35 years with Mountain Bell, Colorado State Capital and West Side Health Center, in Denver. She also volunteered as election judge during election years. Pauline was married three times, outliving all of her husbands. The middle husband Bill (Roy D.) Ross and Pauline had two son's Earl and Donald. She also has two grandsons, Earl's son Timothy and Donald's Son Christopher. Earl resides in Bailey Co., Tim in Aroura Co. Don and his wife Mariella reside in Newark, Del. Christopher and his fiancé, Heather McHale reside in Cherry Hills, NJ. Visitation will be Monday, July 13 3-6pm, service will be Tuesday, July 14 at 11am both at Olinger Crown Hill Chapel of Peace. Donations to American Kidney Foundation in lieu of flowers is greatly appreciated.




Published in Denver Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
JUL
14
Service
11:00 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
