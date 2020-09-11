Steege, Pauline
April 19, 1917 - Sept. 3, 2020
Pauline Wyoma Steege, loving wife, aunt and friend passed away at the age of 103 on Thursday, September 3, 2020
Pauline is proceeded in death by her father, Isaac J. Crossan Jr., mother, Ardella M. Crossan, brother Clifford G. Crossan, and her loving husband, Leo Otto Steege. She is survived by numerous nieces, and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews many generations over.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Quebec Place Chapel, Fairmount Cemetery, 430 S. Quebec St. Pauline will be laid to rest next to Leo at Fairmount Cemetery following the service.
We request any donation be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
. (donate.lovetotheresque.org
)