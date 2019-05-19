Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
home of Blake Schroeder and Justin Smith
11558 W. 27th Ave
Lakewood, CO
View Map
Peggie Held Obituary
Held, Peggie

Peggie Lynn Held passed away at home on May 16, 2019. She was a loving mother and a good friend. She was a champion for children and spent 25+ years as a preschool teacher. She was beloved by hundreds of her students and their families. Peggie is survived by her daughter Blake Schroeder, her sister Patti Held and nephew Charles Cohen. A service will be held Tues. May 21 12:00pm at the home of Blake Schroeder and Justin Smith 11558 W. 27th Ave, Lakewood 80215. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the .
Published in Denver Post from May 19 to May 21, 2019
