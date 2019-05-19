|
Held, Peggie
Peggie Lynn Held passed away at home on May 16, 2019. She was a loving mother and a good friend. She was a champion for children and spent 25+ years as a preschool teacher. She was beloved by hundreds of her students and their families. Peggie is survived by her daughter Blake Schroeder, her sister Patti Held and nephew Charles Cohen. A service will be held Tues. May 21 12:00pm at the home of Blake Schroeder and Justin Smith 11558 W. 27th Ave, Lakewood 80215. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the .
Published in Denver Post from May 19 to May 21, 2019