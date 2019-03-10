Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty Heights
12105 Ambassador Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
1820 Broadway
Denver, CO
View Map
Houser, Peggy Joyce, 87

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Feb. 26, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. Born Jan. 11, 1932 in Wilson, North Carolina to Bennie and Lessie Carter. Survived by husband Everett A. 'Jack' Houser, of Colorado Springs; children, Elizabeth Spafford of Colorado Springs; Amy Shull of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Luke & Benjamin Spafford, Cassidee & Cooper Shull; and sister, Catherine Gill of Wilson, NC. Preceded in death by sister, Martha Vick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to any of the following: The Denver Rescue Mission, 6100 Smith Road, Denver, CO 80216; Trinity Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202; First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Complete obituary with service details at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 10, 2019
