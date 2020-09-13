1/1
Penelope A. Pappas
1922 - 2020
Pappas, Penelope A.
7/11/22 - 9/8/20

Born to James & Katherine Argiropulos. Husband "Stain" (d.2015) and sister Kay Blanas (d.2014). Loving and caring to all with many great friendships. She & Stain moved to Carbondale to be close to the grandchildren, Matt Piffer and Mary Ellen PIffer, & great grandchildren, Collins & Zeb. She is also survived by children, Dean, Kathy Piffer, Ernest, & grandson Niko Pappas.
Services Tues., 9/15, 12 Noon at Assumption Cathedral. Viewing Mon., 9/16, 5-7PM at Fairmount Mortuary. Full obit on Fairmount website for donations.




Published in Denver Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fairmount Funeral Home
SEP
15
Service
12:00 PM
Assumption Cathedral
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
