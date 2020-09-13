Pappas, Penelope A.
7/11/22 - 9/8/20
Born to James & Katherine Argiropulos. Husband "Stain" (d.2015) and sister Kay Blanas (d.2014). Loving and caring to all with many great friendships. She & Stain moved to Carbondale to be close to the grandchildren, Matt Piffer and Mary Ellen PIffer, & great grandchildren, Collins & Zeb. She is also survived by children, Dean, Kathy Piffer, Ernest, & grandson Niko Pappas.
Services Tues., 9/15, 12 Noon at Assumption Cathedral. Viewing Mon., 9/16, 5-7PM at Fairmount Mortuary. Full obit on Fairmount website for donations.