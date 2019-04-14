|
Wielgosz, Penny
6/8/1927 - 4/5/2019
Mother and Friend
Laurene "Penny"
Wielgosz of Edge- water passed away Friday 4/5/2019. Penny was 91. Survived by children Debbie Padgett, Steve and Lisa Wielgosz, grandchildren Tyler, Chelsy, Ciara and Zed. Visitation Monday, 4/15/2019, 6:00-8:00 pm, Crown Hill Mortuary, 7777 W 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge 80033. Funeral: Tues., 4/16/2019, 11:00 am, Crown Hill Mortuary in The Pavilion of Reflection. Committal Service 1:00 pm at Ft Logan. Reception 2:00 pm at VFW 4747 W. Colfax Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Legion Woman's Auxiliary, 1901 Harlan St., Edgewater 80214. For full obituary visit: dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8240884/
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019
